Six teens sent to hospital after shooting near Colorado high school

Six teenagers were wounded on Monday in a drive-by shooting near their high school in Aurora, Colorado, and authorities were searching for multiple suspects in an attack that investigators believe may have been gang-related, the city police chief said.

All six victims, ranging in age from 14 to 18, are expected to recover from injuries described as non-life-threatening, although one youth was undergoing surgery, Police Chief Vanessa Wilson told reporters about two hours after the shooting.

The gun violence erupted shortly before 1pm at a park about a block north of Aurora Central High School in the heart of the Denver suburb. Five of the victims were taken by ambulance to area hospitals, and one was "self-transported," the chief said. All were students at Central High, she said.

Details of the incident remained sketchy. But the shooting unfolded as a drive-by attack involving multiple vehicles described by neighbors as suspicious as well as by suspects "who may have been on foot," Wilson told the news briefing.