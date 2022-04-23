Rugby fraternity mourns death of Bulls legend and Springbok Pedrie Wannenburg
The SA rugby fraternity is mourning the death of former Bulls and Springbok loose forward Pedrie Wannenburg who died in a car crash in the US on Saturday.
At the time of his death in Texas, US, the 41-year-old Wannenburg was a rugby coach for Austin Elite which plays in the North American Major League competition.
Local news outlets are reporting that Wannenburg died when the vehicle he was travelling in with his wife and children was hit by a teenager who was trying to speed away from local police.
We are devastated at the passing of Vodacom Bulls legend Pedrie Wannenburg.— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) April 23, 2022
Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Wannenburg family 🕊 pic.twitter.com/ePecg3nSYU
Ulster Rugby is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of former flanker, Pedrie Wannenburg following a car crash in Texas.— Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) April 23, 2022
The Springbok played a major role in Ulster’s Heineken Cup and Pro12 campaigns, making 54 appearances for the Ulster men between 2010 and 2012. pic.twitter.com/dZyw0pC1dP
Extremely sad news to wake up to this morning. Former team mate at Ulster, Pedrie Wannenburg, has tragically passed away in a car accident.— Stephen Ferris (@StephenFerris6) April 23, 2022
Pedrie was a legend of the game and one of the nicest guys you could ever meet. Thoughts are with his wife Evette and his young kids. #RIP
Wannenburg is believed to have died on the scene while his son was rushed to hospital where he is in critical condition.
His wife Evette and daughter Isabelle escaped serious injury.
Wannenburg played 99 consecutive matches for the Bulls between 2002 and 2010 and he was capped 20 times as a Springbok.
