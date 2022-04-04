Six dead, 12 injured in downtown Sacramento shooting - police

Six people were killed and 12 injured in shooting on a Sacramento, California, street busy with revelers, and police said they were still searching for suspects with no one in custody.

"We are asking for the public's help in helping us to identify the suspects in this and provide any information they can to help us solve this," Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters.

The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. PT (0900 GMT), Lester said, near the Golden 1 Center, an arena where the Sacramento Kings basketball team plays and concerts take place.

Police said in a statement that they had recovered "at least" one firearm at the scene and had located 12 victims "with varying degrees of injuries."

Several blocks were cordoned off by officers and dotted with blue and red plastic cones that marked evidence. Police released no details on the ages or identities of the victims.

Family members waited outside the police lines seeking news about missing loved ones.

Among them was Pamela Harris, who said her daughter had called her at 2:15 a.m. to say that her 38-year-old son, Sergio, had been shot and killed outside a nightclub.