A hotter planet means a hungrier planet, climate report warns

ON THE FARM

Scientists say the worst effects of climate change would start to be unleashed if global temperatures rise more that 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. Having already warmed 1.1C, the planet is expected to hit the 1.5C threshold within two decades.

The U.N. report released on Monday looked broadly at many consequences of climate change, from unliveable cities to shrinking economies. But its outlook on future food supply was especially grave.

Global food production is still increasing, but not as fast as in the past. Climate change already has curbed production growth by some 21% over the last six decades, the report says – at a time when demand is rising with the increasing population.

Heavy rains, high temperatures, poorer soil quality, an increase in pests such as locusts and a decrease in helpful pollinators such as bees will cause grain supplies to stumble. Yields of maize, rice, and wheat are expected to fall 10% to 25% for every degree of warming.

Farms could also see huge labour shortages by 2100, with as many as 250 more days per year becoming unworkable in some regions unless climate change is contained.

Tropical and subtropical countries would see losses of up to $22 billion annually in the dairy industry and $38 billion in beef by 2100 as heat stress thins out herds, the report said.