Should you disclose extra income to your partner?

According to the BrandMapp 2021 research report, 35% of middle-class South Africans have more than one income stream. Additionally, the percentage of people who rely on only one source of income decreased from 63% to 54% since 2019. In today’s economic climate, having additional income has indeed proven to be more crucial.

Financial coach Phelisa Siboyana advises that additional sources of income are definitely the way to go, especially as we try to navigate life amid the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think Covid-19 put a magnifying glass on the weaknesses we have, especially in our personal finances. It made many people realise that they don’t have savings and are actually one pay cheque away from being broke,” she said.

“It is so dangerous to live off one income. The world of finances and economics is very unpredictable as things stand.”