×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cops probe whether three men killed in shootout part of blue-light gang

Suspects shot at police in high-speed chase

29 April 2024 - 13:30
Koena Mashale Journalist
File photo.
File photo.
Image: 123RF/radututa

Police say the profiling of three men killed during a high-speed chase and shootout with police will start on Monday as they believe they are part of a blue-light gang. 

Provincial police spokesperson, Brig Brenda Muridili, said the profiling would reveal if there were other incidents the deceased could be linked to.

“Information was received during the evening of April 28 about a gang which allegedly commits blue-light robberies on the N3 between Villiers and Heidelberg, using a white Toyota Hilux,” said Muridili. 

Muridili said a multidisciplinary team was mobilised and traced the suspects to the N3 highway in Grootvlei, Mpumalanga, where a vehicle with blue lights was spotted. 

“The suspects saw the police and sped away, resulting in a high-speed chase towards Zonkizizwe, Ekurhuleni. The suspects started shooting at the team and the team retaliated. Three suspects were fatally shot and one suspect managed to flee the scene on foot,” said Muridili. 

She said police seized two unlicensed firearms and ammunition, blue lights and the vehicle.

Cops chase and fatally shoot three N3 'blue light gang' suspects

A high-speed car chase ending in a shoot-out between police and robbery suspects left three men dead on Sunday night.
News
10 hours ago

'Blue lights' company owner, two others in court for tax fraud

The Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Tuesday released Vimpie Manthata, the owner of Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement, and two others on ...
News
5 days ago

Blue light gang: Suspect nabbed in Boksburg

In the past six months eight suspected blue light gang members have been arrested.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Photographer describes seeing spooked horses running through London as 'surreal'
2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...