Police say the profiling of three men killed during a high-speed chase and shootout with police will start on Monday as they believe they are part of a blue-light gang.
Provincial police spokesperson, Brig Brenda Muridili, said the profiling would reveal if there were other incidents the deceased could be linked to.
“Information was received during the evening of April 28 about a gang which allegedly commits blue-light robberies on the N3 between Villiers and Heidelberg, using a white Toyota Hilux,” said Muridili.
Muridili said a multidisciplinary team was mobilised and traced the suspects to the N3 highway in Grootvlei, Mpumalanga, where a vehicle with blue lights was spotted.
“The suspects saw the police and sped away, resulting in a high-speed chase towards Zonkizizwe, Ekurhuleni. The suspects started shooting at the team and the team retaliated. Three suspects were fatally shot and one suspect managed to flee the scene on foot,” said Muridili.
She said police seized two unlicensed firearms and ammunition, blue lights and the vehicle.
Cops probe whether three men killed in shootout part of blue-light gang
Suspects shot at police in high-speed chase
Image: 123RF/radututa
