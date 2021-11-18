Now it’s time to make good on promises

Politicians and environmentalists must act

There is a common denominator between the recent local government elections and the Climate Change Summit held in Glasgow (COP26); both occurrences delivered promises and intentions to improve the lives of the people for the better.



But pundits from both political and environmental fields have cautioned that it is actions that count and make a difference, as people affected by lacklustre service and climate change impacts have had enough with promises...