Cliff not the only one who doesn't grasp racism

Many South Africans don't understand how racism works

On Saturday, Nando’s announced that it would be terminating its sponsorship of The Burning Platform, a show that is hosted by Gareth Cliff on Cliff Central. This decision came after Cliff, in an interview with the impolitic DA leader John Steenhuisen and One South Africa Movement member, Mudzuli Rakhivhane, dismissed Rakhivane’s experiences of racism as “completely anecdotal” and “unimportant”.



They were discussing the furore over DA posters in Phoenix in which the party referred to those who had massacred black people during the July riots as “heroes”. The party claims heroes were people of all races who “stood up against criminality” – a pathetic lie when one considers that most of the 36 people killed in that massacre were unarmed, innocent black people...