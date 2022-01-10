Last year 'fifth-hottest on record', carbon dioxide and methane hit highs

Last year was the world's fifth-hottest on record, while planet-warming carbon dioxide and methane in the atmosphere hit new highs in 2021, says EU scientists.

The EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said in a report on Monday that the past seven years were the world's warmest “by a clear margin” in records dating back to 1850 and the average global temperature in 2021 was 1.1-1.2C above 1850-1900 levels.

The hottest years on record were 2020 and 2016.

Countries committed under the 2015 Paris Agreement to try to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5°C, the level scientists say would avoid its worst affects. That would require emissions to roughly halve by 2030, but so far they have charged higher.

As greenhouse gas emissions change the planet's climate, the long-term warming trend has continued. Climate change worsened many of the extreme weather events sweeping the world in 2021, from floods in Europe, China and South Sudan, to wildfires in Siberia and the US.