Kenyan farmers test insurance to ward off climate-driven hunger

When drought ravaged her sorghum and bean crops five years ago, Kenyan farmer Ngina Kyalo did not need to stand in line for food handouts, as in previous years when the rains failed.

Instead, she received a payout of 12,000 Kenyan shillings (about R1,614) after enrolling in a crop insurance scheme for farmers grappling with recurring droughts linked to a warming climate.

“I used the payout to buy food, pay school fees and buy seeds,” said the mother-of-four who lives in Muselele village in the southern county of Kitui.

“When there were droughts before we would get a little food aid and the children would sit at home for months until we could get money to send them to school,” said the 38-year-old who cultivates 1.2 hectares.

Run by the World Food Programme (WFP), the UN food aid agency, the insurance scheme is one of a growing number of initiatives across the globe aimed at helping vulnerable communities cope with the worsening impacts of global warming.

On Monday a key science report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned of growing pressure on food production and people's ability to get enough to eat on a hotter planet, which it said would fuel malnutrition, especially in vulnerable regions like Sub-Saharan Africa.

But it also pointed to ways farmers can protect their business even as weather and climate extremes worsen.

For small-scale farmers in drought-prone areas, for example, climate adaptation projects range from growing different crops, planting drought-tolerant varieties and capturing rain water to phone-based weather alerts and micro-insurance.

However, climate experts said such initiatives in isolation are not enough to solve the problems facing farmers, especially in regions such as the Horn of Africa, where increasingly erratic weather is leaving millions facing severe hunger every year.

“To really make headway on drought stress, but also on floods and other risks, we need to throw all the tools we have at it jointly and in a smart way,” said Swenja Surminski, head of adaptation research at the London-based Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment.