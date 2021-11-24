Change in mindset needed to avert climate catastrophe

Education key weapon in fight against global warming

As SA suffocates under the stranglehold of the Covid-19 pandemic and crippling bouts of load-shedding, an even more sinister threat in the form of climate change lurks not far from the horizon.



Climate change in its broadest sense refers to the long-term alteration of temperature and typical weather patterns in a place caused by human activity through the burning of fossil fuels like natural gas, oil and coal. The burning of these fossils produces heat-trapping gas which causes global warming. The World Health Organisation has declared climate change the greatest threat to global health while the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has identified education as a critical component in addressing the issue...