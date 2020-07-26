World

One person shot dead during Black Lives Matter protest in Texas

By Reuters - 26 July 2020 - 08:55
A placard is placed near the sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester standing on the empty plinth previously occupied by the statue of slave trader Edward Colston, in Bristol, Britain, on July 15 2020.
One person was killed when several shots were fired amid a Black Lives Protest in downtown Austin, Texas, on Saturday, authorities said.

Footage posted during a Facebook Live showed the moment when several shots rang out as a group of about 100 people marched and chanted "Fists up! Fight back!"

Austin's police and the city's Emergency Medical Services department confirmed on Twitter that one person was killed during the shooting. There were no other deaths or people shot, according to the EMS department.

No other details from police or the EMS were immediately available. Police said they would soon provide a briefing on the killing.

Protests against racism and police brutality were sparked worldwide following the May killing of African-American George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while detaining him.

