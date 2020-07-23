Economist Sifiso Skenjana shares his thoughts on leadership and the future

ECONOMICS

It is critical for the “layman” to understand the economy of the country. In fact, the industry is to blame for continuing to make itself exclusionary and unrelatable to the ordinary person. The economy is everyone’s problem. Therefore, it is up to us as industry practitioners to make the work relevant and relatable.

Economics is in everything we do. The purchasing choices we make, why we substitute the things we consume when prices go up or down, why big businesses can bully small businesses. It’s all explained in economics. So really, the profession should help everyone understand their immediate environment a little better.

Societies are not a natural state, which means that we first imagine the kind of socio-economic society we want, then we ought to work to put in place the necessary infrastructure to ensure that dream is realised. South Africa is certainly one of those countries that needs the right level of commitment to inclusive and broad-based participation in the economy, and as a result the economic outcomes would theoretically change for the better for everyone. I am certainly not as fearful about the future as many might be, but I also do understand that we are still in for some tough times. My intention is never to stop working to ensure we ultimately journey towards an inclusive economy.