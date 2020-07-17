Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has made it clear that all lives don’t matter until black lives matter‚ as the middle order batsman became the fourth white player‚ but probably the most significant one in the Proteas setup‚ to stand up for the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a resonant Instagram post‚ the 36-year-old Du Plessis said a race problem is a human problem‚ but it shouldn’t come at the expense of black lives.

“So I am saying that all lives don’t matter UNTIL black lives matter. I’m speaking up now‚ because if I wait to be perfect‚ I never will‚” Du Plessis wrote.

“I want to leave a legacy of empathy. The work needs to continue for the change to come and whether we agree or disagree‚ conversation is the vehicle for change.

“A race problem is a human race problem. If one part of the body hurts‚ we all stop‚ we empathise‚ we get perspective‚ we learn and then we tend to the hurting part of the body.”