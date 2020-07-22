Action can nip racism in the bud

There's an evocative depth in Makhaya Ntini's voice when he speaks about the racism he endured during the height of his cricket career.

The legendary former fast bowler broke his silence last week, telling a painful story of racial discrimination and loneliness during his years in the mainly-white Proteas national team.

It was a space that allowed him to express his exceptional talent, endearing himself to millions of cricket-loving South Africans.

But it was never a team in which he felt he belonged.

Ntini spoke of how he was subjected to subtle forms of discrimination in social spaces shared with the team as well as decisions that would ultimately decide the fate of his career.

His account comes at a crucial time, when sports stars and other people of social influence are lending their voices to the global Black Lives Matter movement.

Importantly, it comes at a time when the world is challenging indistinct yet deeply hurtful forms of racism.