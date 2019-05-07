Prince Alexander or just plain Albert? Fans await news of Harry and Meghan's baby

A day after the birth of their baby boy to a global fanfare, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Tuesday were considering names for the newest member of the British royal family and when to show him off to the world.

Meghan gave birth in the early hours of Monday morning to the boy, the seventh-in-line to the British throne, leaving his father, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, and royal fans across the world thrilled and enthralled.

"I am so incredibly proud of my wife and, as every father and parent would ever say your baby is absolutely amazing, this little thing is absolutely to die for," Harry said.

Few details about the birth have been released by Buckingham Palace with the announcement itself a mix of traditional and modernity which many say the baby himself represents, being the first mixed race child to be born into a senior position in British royalty in recent history.

The news was relayed on an ceremonial easel outside the palace having already been splashed "It's a Boy!" on the couple's Instagram account, attracting more than 2.6 million "likes".