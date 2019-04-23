Britain's Obama moment? What Harry and Meghan's baby says about race

In late 2016 when he first announced they were dating, Harry issued a rare rebuke to the press, condemning the racial undertones of articles. One commentator had written how Meghan would bring "rich and exotic DNA" to the Windsors.

Michelle Ebanks, head of the company that publishes "Essence", a U.S. magazine for African-American women, sees the positive.

"Every time we can break a barrier and be, as black people, somewhere were we’re not expected to be that is to be celebrated.

"Because we should not be in a box. Not in a box, not outside a box - there is no box! So, to be royalty should be normal," Ebanks told Reuters.

But Kehinde Andrews, a sociology professor at England's Birmingham City University who writes on race issues, is less sure that the royal baby indicates any improvement in racial equality.

"Unfortunately, because racism is so bad and so historic and so entrenched, we tend to look at things, any things," he said.

"So any symbol that could possibly be good we tend to over-celebrate: Barack Obama becoming president, the film 'Black Panther' got people excited, anytime we have someone which ... looks like a similar progress - unfortunately we get carried away.

"But I think when we sit back and actively analyse what's happened and what's changed we realize that this is nothing, means nothing at all."

BLACK PRINCESSES

For Ingrid Seward, editor of "Majesty" magazine, the new baby will be a small but important step in the royal family's evolution.

"In order for the monarchy to survive it has to evolve and this is another way of it evolving and becoming more in tune with the multiracial society in which we now live."