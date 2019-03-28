Meghan Markle's seven best maternity fashion moments
After months of royal engagements and a star-studded baby shower, Meghan Markle has finally gone on maternity leave.
The Duchess is rumoured to be going on a six month sabbatical, after which she will return to her royal duties.
Over the course of her very public pregnancy, the Duchess has graciously blessed us with some top maternity fashion moments, and we have been here for all of it!
Whether in designer pieces, or department store knock-outs, here are some of her royal highness's top fashion moments.
The dress we could all (sort-of) afford
The Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely flawless when making a visit to a London animal shelter in a beige outfit topped with nude shades – all this in a dress from retail store H&M. The store-bought dress she wore, which cost a mere R480, was paired beautifully with an Armani coat and Stella McCartney bag.
She sported this look the week she had let slip the news that royal baby Sussex would arrive in April.
Sparkle, dhaling
Meghan and her husband have an interest in Africa, which is why she donned one of her best looks yet, when she went to the Royal Albert Hall for the premiere of Cirque Du Soleil's "Totem". The event was in support Of Sentebale, the Lesotho charity Prince Harry is a part of. We loved the sparkly Roland Mouret number.
Colour-blocking queen
In their first joint event of the year, Meghan and Harry visited Birkenhead in north-west England. Colour-blocking beautifully, the duchess wore a bright red wrap coat by Canadian brand Sentaler with a purple dress by Babaton, making dressing for a baby bump look effortless.
Effortlessly elegant
Elegance personified, Meghan looked stunning in a navy blue Dion Lee number, with killer heels by none other than Manolo Blahnik, while in Melbourne, Australia. With the perfect fit in all the right places, we got to see just enough of the bump to make us feel somewhat broody.
The baby blues
While visiting the South Pacific, the duchess attended a state dinner hosted by Fiji’s President Jioji Konrote. She wore a beautiful Safiyaa Ginkgo cape dress in the perfect shade of Fijian blue to bring out her pregnancy glow.
Shades of grey
Meghan did not let the icy weather in the UK in December get her down and was radiant in a Soia & Kyo Adelaida maxi coat, minimal accessories and a simple bun. An elegant clutch bag by British designers Wilbur & Gussie finished off the look perfectly.
Bumping it up
To the crowd's surprise, the duchess made a special appearance at the British Fashion Awards in December, sporting a sexy one-shoulder black Givenchy dress, which showed off her tummy. Meghan presented Clare Waight Keller, who designed her wedding dress, with an award.