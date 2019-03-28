Meghan Markle's seven best maternity fashion moments

After months of royal engagements and a star-studded baby shower, Meghan Markle has finally gone on maternity leave.

The Duchess is rumoured to be going on a six month sabbatical, after which she will return to her royal duties.

Over the course of her very public pregnancy, the Duchess has graciously blessed us with some top maternity fashion moments, and we have been here for all of it!

Whether in designer pieces, or department store knock-outs, here are some of her royal highness's top fashion moments.