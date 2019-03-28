S Mag

Meghan Markle's seven best maternity fashion moments

By Aneesa Adams - 28 March 2019 - 12:13
Image: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Image: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

After months of royal engagements and a star-studded baby shower, Meghan Markle has finally gone on maternity leave.

The Duchess is rumoured to be going on a six month sabbatical, after which she will return to her royal duties.

Over the course of her very public pregnancy, the Duchess has graciously blessed us with some top maternity fashion moments, and we have been here for all of it!

Whether in designer pieces, or department store knock-outs, here are some of her royal highness's top fashion moments.

The dress we could all (sort-of) afford

The Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely flawless when making a visit to a London animal shelter in a beige outfit topped with nude shades – all this in a dress from retail store H&M. The store-bought dress she wore, which cost a mere R480, was paired beautifully with an Armani coat and Stella McCartney bag. 

She sported this look the week she had let slip the news that royal baby Sussex would arrive in April. 

Image: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Image: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Sparkle, dhaling

Meghan and her husband have an interest in Africa, which is why she donned one of her best looks yet, when she went to the Royal Albert Hall for the premiere of Cirque Du Soleil's "Totem".  The event was in support Of Sentebale, the Lesotho charity Prince Harry is a part of. We loved the sparkly Roland Mouret number.

 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Cirque du Soleil Premiere Of 'TOTEM'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Cirque du Soleil Premiere Of 'TOTEM'
Image: Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Colour-blocking queen

In their first joint event of the year, Meghan and Harry visited Birkenhead in north-west England. Colour-blocking beautifully, the duchess wore a bright red wrap coat by Canadian brand Sentaler with a purple dress by Babaton, making dressing for a baby bump look effortless. 

Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Effortlessly elegant

Elegance personified, Meghan looked stunning in a navy blue Dion Lee number, with killer heels by none other than Manolo Blahnik, while in Melbourne, Australia. With the perfect fit in all the right places, we got to see just enough of the bump to make us feel somewhat broody. 

Image: Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Image: Chris Jackson via Getty Images

The baby blues

While visiting the South Pacific, the duchess attended a state dinner hosted by Fiji’s President Jioji Konrote. She wore a beautiful Safiyaa Ginkgo cape dress in the perfect shade of Fijian blue to bring out her pregnancy glow. 

Image:Pool/Samir Hussein via Wire
Image:Pool/Samir Hussein via Wire

Shades of grey

Meghan did not let the icy weather in the UK in December get her down and was radiant in a Soia & Kyo Adelaida maxi coat, minimal accessories and a simple bun. An elegant clutch bag by British designers Wilbur & Gussie finished off the look perfectly. 

Image: Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty
Image: Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty

Bumping it up

To the crowd's surprise, the duchess made a special appearance at the British Fashion Awards in December, sporting a sexy one-shoulder black Givenchy dress, which showed off her tummy. Meghan presented Clare Waight Keller, who designed her wedding dress, with an award. 

Image:Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty
Image:Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Can eating hot cross buns get you arrested at a breathalyser roadblock?
Cannibalistic Cobra regurgitates another cobra
X