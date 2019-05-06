It’s been the most amazing experience: Prince Harry on becoming a dad

After months of speculation about her due date, it's been confirmed that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has had her baby. The little boy was born early in the morning on May 6 and weighed in at nearly 3.3kg.

As the couple wanted to keep the details around the birth of their first child "private", they didn't follow the tradition started by Prince Harry's parents, Charles and Diana, of posing for a public photo with their child shortly after its birth.

That said, talking to the Sky News, Prince Harry did say that the world would likely get a glimpse of the baby in about two days time.

He said that mom and baby were doing "incredibly well" and that the pair were "both absolutely thrilled".

He added: "It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.”

"I'm so incredibly proud of my wife."