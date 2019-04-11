Oprah defends Meghan Markle: 'She has a warm, giving and loving heart'

Meghan Markle has found herself the ultimate defender in the form of Oprah Winfrey, who has hit out at criticism over the duchess, calling it unfair.

Oprah was speaking on CBS This Morning about her new TV project with Prince Harry around mental health.

Meghan, who is used to the spotlight, was thrust into a different dimension of fame after marrying Harry.

From racist messages to backlash over her family dynamics, Meghan's every move is known and often criticised.