Oprah defends Meghan Markle: 'She has a warm, giving and loving heart'
Meghan Markle has found herself the ultimate defender in the form of Oprah Winfrey, who has hit out at criticism over the duchess, calling it unfair.
Oprah was speaking on CBS This Morning about her new TV project with Prince Harry around mental health.
Meghan, who is used to the spotlight, was thrust into a different dimension of fame after marrying Harry.
From racist messages to backlash over her family dynamics, Meghan's every move is known and often criticised.
Oprah has come to her defence, saying that she has a good heart.
"I feel that if people really knew her that would know that she is not only everything we perceive in being graceful and dynamic in holding that position, but she just has a wonderful, warm, giving and loving heart."
Oprah added that the Duchess of Sussex does not read anything said about her.
"I think that's remarkable that despite everything that's going on she does not read anything."
The series with Prince Harry revolves around mental issues, which Oprah says she hopes will help remove stigmas around it.