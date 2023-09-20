×

South Africa

90 learners hospitalised after eating space cookies

20 September 2023 - 13:13
Koena Mashale Journalist
Ninety students from Pulamadibogo Primary School have been hospitalised after eating muffins laced with dagga. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Ninety learners from Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve were hospitalised on Wednesday morning after consuming space cookies.

The Gauteng department of education said the learners were rushed to local medical facilities after experiencing nausea, stomach cramps and vomiting from the alleged cookies.

According to the department's spokesperson, Steve Mabona, the learners had consumed muffins laced with dagga which had been bought from a street vendor.

“According to information at our disposal, approximately 90 learners from grade R to 7 consumed what looked like muffins, suspected to be laced with dagga [space cookies], which they bought from a street vendor on their way to school. Educators witnessed strange behaviour from the learners in class and immediately called emergency services for necessary support,” said Mabona.

Mabona said the affected pupils were attended by emergency services on school premises.

“However, they were all subsequently rushed to different medical facilities where their condition will be monitored,” said Mabona.

He said the incident has caused distress among parents who had come to the school.

“Police have visited the school and subsequently, the street vendor was identified and police will conduct their investigation accordingly,” said Mabona.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane is concerned about the incident.

“Indeed, this is concerning for us and we call for patience from parents while investigations are underway and learners are recovering. We implore learners to be vigilant of what they purchase and consume and be cautious of who they purchase food from. We wish all affected learners speedy recovery,” said Chiloane.

