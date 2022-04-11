'Space cakes' wreak havoc at Gauteng schools

MEC warns pupils to be careful what they consume

A parent whose child is among 11 pupils from Randfontein High School who fell sick after eating space muffins has claimed the children bought the cakes thinking they were supporting their classmate who wanted to buy a jacket for his matric dance.



The mother, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her 17-year-old son, said she received a call at 1.50pm on Thursday, informing her that children were collapsing at the school and some had been taken to hospital...