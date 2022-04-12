×

South Africa

Parents demand answers over 'space cakes' sold to pupils

The parents say they also want to know where the teachers were when the the cakes were being sold and why the suspended pupil was allowed to sell at the school

12 April 2022 - 08:02
Mpho Koka Journalist

Parents whose children are among 11 pupils from Randfontein High School who fell sick after eating “space cakes” have accused the school of dragging its feet in investigating how the cakes got to be sold on its premises.

The parents say they also want to know where the teachers were when the the cakeswere being sold and why the suspended pupil was allowed to sell at the school...

