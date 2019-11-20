Pupils get high at school, post images on social media

A group of pupils from a Mpumalanga school have shared pictures of themselves on Facebook smoking dagga while on the school grounds wearing their school uniform.

The photos of the pupils from Mehlobovu secondary school at Ngwenyeni village, 40km south of Komatipoort, have sparked calls to the provincial department of education to act against drug use at public schools.

Sowetan has seen five pictures in which the pupils tag each other as they smoke,

appreciate and discuss the quality of the marijuana.

In one picture captioned "gun to gun", a group of about eight pupils are standing in a circle holding and smoking marijuana blunts.

Community member, Sipho Nkosi, who brought the matter to the attention of the department said the pictures were shocking.

"Something needs to be done by us as the community and the department.

"The parents of the pupils need to help us because we also send our children to that school and we can't afford to have them getting hooked on dagga," said Nkosi.