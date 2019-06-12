Hilton College won't expel pupils caught buying and smoking dagga

More than 20 Hilton College pupils will be punished, but not expelled, for buying and smoking dagga, the school confirmed on Tuesday.

One pupil, who is alleged to "be more involved more acutely as a distributor as well as a user", has been suspended.

And a member of the school’s leadership team has "withdrawn" voluntarily as a pupil at the school because of his position.

Marketing director Pete Storrar told SowetanLIVE that the boy had not been formally expelled.

"His parents elected to withdraw him. Hilton College will work with the family to ensure that he gets a good matric but a decision on where he will write exams has not yet been finalised."

Headmaster George Harris alerted parents to the issue in a letter last week, advising that there would be an amnesty period for those involved and those who confessed would be treated more leniently. Twenty-four boys are facing punishment.