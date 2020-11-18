Pupils in 'R25 street brawl' tested positive for dagga, will be disciplined

Seven pupils from Edenglen High School in Johannesburg filmed during a street brawl will undergo a disciplinary hearing on Thursday.

Initial reports indicated that about 10 pupils were involved in the fight but Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said an investigation had determined that only seven were involved.

Mabona said the seven were suspended, pending the disciplinary hearing scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

“Sadly, six of the seven learners who were involved in the fight tested positive for dagga usage. In addition, one of the suspended learners was found with a knife which he indicated was for his protection,” said Mabona.

Provincial education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school last week, after footage of the fight was shared on social media. Mabona said when Lesufi visited the school, he was told that the fight started over R25 owed to one of the pupils.

Mabona said the school governing body undertook to immediately take the necessary disciplinary action against all those involved in the fracas.

“They will also provide MEC Lesufi with their report,” he said.

An investigation into the incident had also identified a problem with unregistered pupils, the department said.

“It was revealed some pupils are not registered with the school. An investigation to identify them is under way,” said Mabona.

The department's psychosocial support team was sent to the school to counsel affected pupils.

TimesLIVE