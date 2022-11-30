Madonsela, the man who allegedly stabbed Waluś

Madonsela is said to have been angry that the group sided with Waluś, saying that they could not be on the same side with the person that killed their comrade. Sowetan understands that after the incident the Madonsela was stabbed by other inmates who came to Waluś's defence.

Madonsela was absorbed into the defence force in 1994 and served for 14 years until being discharged after the shooting, sparked by him being rejected from an Officer Formative Course at the college.

During his bail application at the time, he claimed he was kicked off the course as he was told he was a “redundant k***** who would never serve in any office of the defence force”.

In August 2018, Madonsela went on hunger strike after he was denied permission to attend his sister’s funeral, Sowetan reported at the time. The department said he did not qualify to attend funerals of family members.

Madonsela was also still classified as a maximum security offender because he had only served seven years, department spokesperson Mocheta Monama had said.