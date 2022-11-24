READER LETTER | Suprised by SACP's Waluś reaction

The recent ruling by the ConCourt, ordering the release of Janusz Waluś on parole, does in no way justify his killing of Chris Hani. Hani’s murder, like all other victims of apartheid’s killing machinery, was politically motivated and his killers must be condemned.
But the reaction of the SACP is surprising. As if Hani was the only political activist who happened to be the victim of apartheid’s killing machinery. The SACP must not be selective in its calls for justice for victims of apartheid death squads. They must appeal for justice for all, irrespective of the victims’ political opinions, race, and/or gender.
We didn’t hear SACP’s cries for justice during the inquests of the murdered SACP activists like Ahmed Timol and Neil Aggett. Nokuthula Simelane’s murderers are alive but still to face trial for her disappearance, torture, and murder.
In 2015, former NPA boss Vusi Pikoli deposed an affidavit detailing that there has been political interference in the prosecution of people denied amnesty by the TRC. The interference happened because some cabinet ministers and top government officials were implicated, so politicians had to protect themselves.
Does the SACP fear that a paroled Waluś might spill the beans, implicating top party veterans?
To date, the SACP has never protested against delays in the prosecution of crimes committed against activists during apartheid. Many activists disappeared and were never found, while the perpetrators are still to see the inside of a prison cell.
When Barend Strydom was released from prison, the SACP never requested consent of his victims’ families. When Dirk Coetzee, the former commander of Vlakpaas (read apartheid death squad), joined the ANC, the SACP didn’t facilitate talks between him and the families of Griffiths Mxenge, Vuyani Muvaso and other activists who became victims of his killing spree. Eugene de Kock is out of jail, and the SACP never requested his continued imprisonment.
For the SACP to be relevant, it must not consider the Hani murder as its sole project.
Phepisi Radipere, GaRamokadi-kadi
READER LETTER | Suprised by SACP's Waluś reaction
Image: Gallo Images/Oryx Media Archive
