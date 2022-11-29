×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'Vandals can't erase Hani's legacy'

Spate of thefts, damage at memorial

29 November 2022 - 07:23
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

A week before the Chris Hani memorial monument was vandalised, a kiosk at the site was broken into, the sink removed and a drawer handle broken, but nothing was taken.

This emerged yesterday as the Ekurhuleni municipality officials were counting the costs of the act of the latest vandalism incident this weekend where the monument was stripped of its lights, and steel frames and a granite pillar were damaged. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe