The Chris Hani Day of Action, a protest against the parole granted to the anti-apartheid activist's killer, will go ahead as planned on Wednesday.
This is according to ANC Gauteng provincial secretary TK Nciza who spoke to Sowetan following the stabbing of Janusz Waluś at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility on Tuesday.
Waluś was stabbed just after 4pm by a fellow inmate serving a life sentence at the same facility.
The march is organised by the ANC, Cosatu, the MK Liberations War Veterans Association and the South African Communist Party.
Speaking to Sowetan, Nciza said: "We don’t know anybody who would’ve done anything like that [stabbing]. The ANC is not an organisation that believes in violence but marching talks to what we’re engaging in as the organisation. Anyone who stabbed this man must face the might of the law.
"We condemn anything that has to do with harming anyone. That’s why we’d love hear the truth of who he worked with, we’re not undermining the judiciary, we understand its work and Hani’s killing could’ve caused a civil war.
"That’s why today we’re hearing people asking us why march. Chris Hani was our hero. He was at the forefront of our struggle. The commander in chief of MK and we can’t allow anyone to tell us how to respond when news of his killer is celebrated in other parts of the world," Nciza said.
March against parole granted to Janusz Waluś to go ahead though he was stabbed in prison
Image: Reuters Photographer
