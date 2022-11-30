LUZUKO PONGOMA | Rollout of decent sanitation needs all hands on deck
Vandalism undermines development
By Luzuko Pongoma - 30 November 2022 - 11:21
The call by the United Nations (UN), for people around the world to work four times faster to meet the promise of the provision of safely managed sanitation, requires innovative, technologically advanced, and affordable solutions to the plight of people who do not have access to safe toilets.
For this year, the central message of World Toilet Day is that safely managed sanitation protects groundwater from human waste pollution. Currently, the world is seriously off track to meet the promise of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6.2, which is to ensure safe toilets for all by 2030, stated the UN...
