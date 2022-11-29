CONFIRMED | Janusz Waluś stabbed by inmate

Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś was stabbed in prison just before 5pm, the department of correctional services confirmed on Tuesday.

“The department of correctional services (DCS) is able to confirm an unfortunate stabbing incident involving inmate Janusz Walus,” said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

“A detailed incident report is to be provided at a later stage, but what can be stated at this point is that inmate Walus is stable and DCS healthcare officials are providing the necessary care.

"It is alleged that Walus was stabbed by another inmate from the same housing unit. Stabbing and other forms of disturbances are offences not warranted in a correctional environment and this case will be investigated," said Nxumalo.

Earlier three independent sources told Sowetan that Walus was stabbed on Tuesday afternoon.

The extent of his injury is not yet known but according to those inside Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Tshwane, Walus was rushed to a hospital within the prison.

One insider said: “Janusz Waluś was stabbed. How bad, I don't have the details. They took him to hospital which was confirmed by a member of EST [emergency support team].

“He was stabbed in his section of the prison. The guy who stabbed him is a former soldier who is also a lifer like Waluś,” the insider said.