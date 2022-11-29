Hani’s killer ‘more than happy’ at prospect of release
Waluś bidding farewell to other prisoners
As authorities announced yesterday that Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś will serve his parole in SA, insiders at the Kgoši Mampuru II Correctional Centre say he has started bidding farewell to staff and fellow inmates.
According to two insiders with knowledge of the prison where the Polish immigrant has been serving time for the murder of Hani back in 1993, Waluś has told staff and inmates that he expected to be released sometime after Thursday...
