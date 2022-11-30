×

Letters

READER LETTER | Waluś should have been executed

By READER LETTER - 30 November 2022 - 10:42
Janusz Walus at the TRC hearings in Pretoria in 1996
Image: Nicky de Blois

There is no doubt that the release of Janusz Waluś on parole is piercing our hearts like a needle that was first made hot, it pains us. But while pointing a finger on the judiciary, we shouldn't forget that four fingers are facing at us who were given the mandate to ensure that people like Waluś don't see the light of the day outside.

In fact, had we not just enjoyed dressing like peacocks and strutting the parliamentary red carpet than seeing to it that Waluś should not have stayed more than a month enjoying taxpayers' money, he should have been guillotined with all other people who rape and kill with no exception.

Today we shouldn't be crying foul pointing a finger to the judiciary which is judicially doing its work. It is indeed cynical of the ruling party and all its leaders who hurl abusive language at the judiciary. Didn't you for all this decades foresee that one day this will happen?

Death of a family member, whether poor or rich, whether famous or regarded as a nonentity, is painful when such death comes through the hand of a man. Many families are still feeling the pain of seeing perpetrators leaving jails after staying there for few months, and as if that is not enough will continue inflicting emotional pain to the victim's family by majestically sauntering around.

We have the power to ensure that this Waluś saga does not repeat itself and stop grandstanding by delegitimising the justice system for our own benefit. Maybe this will knock some sense into us and stop howling and throwing one another with bottles of water bought by our taxes. Thirty years is a long time to could have seen to it that people like Waluś don't get paroled.

Lwarence Makgato, Tzaneen

READER LETTER | Suprised by SACP's Waluś reaction

We didn’t hear SACP’s cries for justice during the inquests of the murdered SACP activists like Ahmed Timol and Neil Aggett.
6 days ago

READER LETTER | The Waluś judgment flawed, wrong

Many see this as the government failing to listen to the people.
1 week ago

