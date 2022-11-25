The letter by Tom Mhlanga in Sowetan on the Waluś appeal refers. The judgment of the ConCourt is controversial but it is legally sound as evidenced by the unanimity of the justices on this matter.
Waluś has fortuitously benefited from our apartheid legacy. Prisoners and detainees' human rights were flagrantly violated by the apartheid regime. Our democratic constitution has unfortunately overcompensated in an endeavour to address the previous atrocities meted out to detainees and prisoners.
This judgment clearly proves that there is no life sentence in our country as opposed to the US where a prisoner may be sentenced to life without parole.
Waluś did disclose the full details about the assassination of comrade Chris Hani contrary to the misconception spread by the SACP. Waluś immediately disclosed to the police that he was instructed and provided with the gun to carry out the heinous act by the racist Clive Derby-Lewis.
The chief justice and his fellow justices twisted the wishes of the founders of our constitution In justifying the leniency showed to Waluś who fortunately failed to plunge this country into civil war. There is no country in the world which could have allowed such a monster to ever walk as a free man in the streets.
The ConCourt judgment with due respect was a serious error of judgment with the resultant miscarriage of justice.
Jeffrey Mothuloe, email
READER LETTER | ConCourt's Waluś ruling serious error of judgment
Image: NET AFRICA
