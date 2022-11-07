×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Do your homework before you click to buy to avoid scammers' tricks

07 November 2022 - 07:55
Lindile Sifile Journalist

While Black Friday purchases are expected to increase this year, the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) cautions consumers to be diligent against online fraudsters.

With the festive season fast approaching, SA has been slowly aligning itself with the rest of the world in heralding the start of the festive season shopping spree with its Black Friday shopping event, said Manie van Schalkwyk, CEO of the SAFPS...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa
Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant