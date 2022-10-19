Escaped EC prisoner hit by a truck in the Free State

One of the seven prisoners who escaped from the Eastern Cape prison has been hit by a truck in the Free State.
Correction services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed on Tuesday night that inmate Bennet Kwarrie, a Zimbabwean, was caught by police in the Free State after a truck had hit him hours after he and six other inmates broke out of Grahamstown Correctional Facility in Makhanda, Eastern Cape on Tuesday morning.
“We can confirm that he is in a stable condition in a health facility in the Free State where he is under strict police guard. The information I have shows that a truck hit him in the Free State while he was still on the run. He will be transferred to another hospital in the Eastern Cape before he is sent back to prison,” said Nxumalo.
The department and police on Tuesday launched a manhunt for seven inmates who cut the window bars to escape from the Makhanda prison.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli said the detainees escaped through a prison window.
“It is alleged that on Tuesday, October 18 2022 at about 4am, the officer arrived for standby duties to visit the prison when she saw lights that were on in one of the units. It was discovered that seven prisoners had escaped through a window. The circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation,” said Nkohli.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene has implemented a 72-hour activation plan following the incident.
Police have opened a case of escaping from lawful custody for further investigation.
The escaped prisoners are Luvuyo September, a South African citizen who was detained for murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery; Kwarrie, a Zimbabwean national who was detained for housebreaking, theft and attempted murder; Simba Masinga and Trymore Chauke, both Zimbabwean nationals, in prison for rhino poaching.
Nhamo Muyambo, also a Zimbabwean national, and his countrymen Abraham Moyane and Francis Chitiyo were also behind bars for rhino poaching.
“Police are warning the community that these prisoners are dangerous and should not be approached, instead police must be contacted. We are also urging communities not to protect these criminals as they will be committing an offence if found to be aiding and abetting them,” said Nkohli.
Nxumalo said investigations had been instituted and the circumstances relating to the escape would be confirmed in due course.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these criminals is urged to contact the investigating officer, Det-Cap Glen Peter on 082-301-9427 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.
Escaped EC prisoner hit by a truck in the Free State
Community warned the prisoners are dangerous
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock
