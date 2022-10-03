Drunken twerk lands Soweto cop in hot water

A minute later, a security personnel is seen removing him from the pitch, much to the disappointment of the crowd, which could be heard telling the man to leave the staggering cop alone.
Image: GARETH WILSON
A Soweto cop is in hot water after a video of him dancing for the crowd at a stadium drunk and in work uniform surfaced.
The constable is attached to SAPS Rapid Railway unit and alleged reported for duty on Saturday drunk. His commander immediately sent him home. His official firearm was also taken away from him for safety, said Gauteng police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe.
However, it turned out he did not go home and instead went to Orlando Stadium, gained entry to the pitch and started displaying his impeccable amapiano dance moves in front of the packed stadium, resulting in the crowd cheering him on with whistles and vuvuzelas.
A minute later, a security personnel is seen removing him from the pitch, much to the disappointment of the crowd, which could be heard telling the man to leave the staggering cop alone.
Police management slammed the cop’s behaviour.
“The status and dignity of the SAPS badge and uniform must at all times be safeguarded and protected with pride, especially by police officers. Therefore, the management of the SAPS views the unbecoming behaviour of the said member in a very serious light. SAPS will not hesitate to act against its own when found to be on the wrong side of the law.
“The management of SAPS has, in line with the SAPS 2016 Disciplinary Regulations, instituted a departmental investigation into the conduct of a police constable following an incident captured on a video clip that is circulating on social media,” said Mathe.
