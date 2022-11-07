Top cop shrugs off claims of probe into gift
'I am not aware of the investigations'
By Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya and Penwell Dlamini - 07 November 2022 - 07:46
National police commissioner Fannie Masemola has pleaded ignorance regarding reported allegations that he received a luxury bag from a supplier to the SAPS and did not declare the gift.
Masemola, who was appointed national police chief in April, yesterday told Sowetan he has been sick since returning from a trip to India on October 23 after attending the19th Interpol General Assembly there...
Top cop shrugs off claims of probe into gift
'I am not aware of the investigations'
National police commissioner Fannie Masemola has pleaded ignorance regarding reported allegations that he received a luxury bag from a supplier to the SAPS and did not declare the gift.
Masemola, who was appointed national police chief in April, yesterday told Sowetan he has been sick since returning from a trip to India on October 23 after attending the19th Interpol General Assembly there...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos