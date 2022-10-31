×

South Africa

Judge Cameron says inadequate policing not prison system’s fault

More resources needed in crime intelligence, detective work

31 October 2022 - 08:39
Mpho Koka Journalist

Criminals who are found guilty of less serious crimes should be sent to jail for shorter periods to avoid overcrowding in prisons.

This is the view of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services Justice Edwin Cameron, who spoke to Sowetan on the sidelines of a photo exhibition in Sandton, Johannesburg, last week. The exhibition by the Southern Africa Litigation Centre (SALC) depicts the horrific conditions in African prisons.  ..

