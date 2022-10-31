Judge Cameron says inadequate policing not prison system’s fault
More resources needed in crime intelligence, detective work
Criminals who are found guilty of less serious crimes should be sent to jail for shorter periods to avoid overcrowding in prisons.
This is the view of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services Justice Edwin Cameron, who spoke to Sowetan on the sidelines of a photo exhibition in Sandton, Johannesburg, last week. The exhibition by the Southern Africa Litigation Centre (SALC) depicts the horrific conditions in African prisons. ..
Judge Cameron says inadequate policing not prison system’s fault
More resources needed in crime intelligence, detective work
Criminals who are found guilty of less serious crimes should be sent to jail for shorter periods to avoid overcrowding in prisons.
This is the view of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services Justice Edwin Cameron, who spoke to Sowetan on the sidelines of a photo exhibition in Sandton, Johannesburg, last week. The exhibition by the Southern Africa Litigation Centre (SALC) depicts the horrific conditions in African prisons. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos