South Africa

Justice system has let children down, says Cele

Police minister says child killers should not get bail

20 October 2022 - 07:53
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

“Police spend six months chasing a suspect and with the stroke of the pen the magistrate gives them bail. After they run, police are expected to find them again. Where will we find them?”

This is police minister Bheki Cele's frustration with the justice system which he blames for allowing a child murder crisis in SA...

