Justice system has let children down, says Cele
Police minister says child killers should not get bail
“Police spend six months chasing a suspect and with the stroke of the pen the magistrate gives them bail. After they run, police are expected to find them again. Where will we find them?”
This is police minister Bheki Cele's frustration with the justice system which he blames for allowing a child murder crisis in SA...
