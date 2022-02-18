963 cases of arson between October and December 2021
Figures released by police minister Bheki Cele revealed that 963 arson cases were recorded in October, November and December last year.
Both property and livestock were affected by the arson attacks.
“Contrary to some perceptions that arson has increased following the torching of parliament in January this year, these statistics show the crime of arson has been prevalent and fuelled by reasons including domestic conflict,” Cele said on Friday.
In January this year, Zandile Christmas Mafe was arrested and charged for the blaze in parliament earlier that month. He was denied bail this month.
Cele said other property-related crime had decreased by 7.7%, with Mpumalanga recording a double-digit decline of 15.2%.
“Burglary at residential and non-residential premises declined drastically. Theft of vehicles and motorcycles also declined by more than 20%.
“A total of 7,404 cases of stock theft were opened. This crime declined by 450 cases compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year.”
