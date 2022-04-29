Advocate Malesela Teffo released on R10k bail after dramatic arrest in court

Advocate Malesela Teffo was granted R10,000 bail on Friday after his dramatic arrest the day before in the Pretoria high court when the Senzo Meyiwa trial had adjourned.

Teffo appeared in the Hillbrow magistrate’s court for failure to appear in another court for assault and trespassing charges not related to the Meyiwa trial

Bail suggested by the state was R5,000 but the court ruled that because this was the second time he had been arrested bail should be set at R10,000.

Teffo had missed two court appearances in the matter. The first was in December but was postponed to February 10 due to him being ill with Covid-19.

He said he missed the February date because the investigating officer said he would appear in the Johannesburg regional court when in fact he was to appear in the Hillbrow magistrate's court.

The magistrate expressed surprise that Teffo did not get that information from the court rather than the investigating officer, because he should be familiar with the procedure.