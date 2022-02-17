Three nabbed in R254m KZN drug bust case, released on R30k bail

Three people implicated in a R254m drug bust were arrested this week, almost four years after the Hawks discovered a huge clandestine drug manufacturing laboratory, window-dressed as a farm, in Harding on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

On Monday, Haseena Heslop, 75, the owner of a farm in Harding known as “Little Farm,” was arrested by members of the Hawks organised crime unit in Port Shepstone.

Heslop's arrest was followed by the arrest of Fazel Sallie, 59, and Chalden Royston, who handed themselves over to authorities on Tuesday.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said the trio appeared separately in the Harding magistrate’s court for manufacturing and supplying drugs at Little Farm in July 2018. They were all released on R30,000 bail.