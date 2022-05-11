Cele slams Khayelitsha magistrate’s court for giving mass murder suspect R800 bail

Police minister Bheki Cele has criticised the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court for granting R800 bail to a suspect facing charges related to a mass shooting.

Cele visited the township in Cape Town on Tuesday after Sunday night’s shooting in which six men died.

Police spokesperson Brig Novella Potelwa said murder dockets were opened after police found the bodies of five yet-to-be-identified men while a sixth person died at a medical facility.

Addressing the media, Cele questioned how a suspect accused of a mass shooting was released on bail.

He said the government needs to review the way it deals with crime.

“What frustrates me is that a suspect who was arrested has been given bail and it’s [his] fifth bail. He got bail for attempted murder, bail for possession of an illegal firearm and bail for robbery...” said Cele.