Twelve men arrested in Alex face two counts of murder
Police handed six dockets to NPA
While six people were killed in Alexandra, Johannesburg, the 12 men arrested in connection with several shooting sprees in the township only face two counts of murder.
The group aged between 18 and 25 appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court on two counts of murder, four of attempted murder, possession of stolen property, and robbery with aggravating circumstances, among other charges...
