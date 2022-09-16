School stabbing: No arrest yet as pupil remains critical
Gangs formed at initiation schools blamed for rising learner violence
16 September 2022 - 07:15
“I nearly lost my son. The doctors said he could have died if he was not provided medical assistance on time.”
These are the words of a mother of a grade 11 pupil at TM Letlhake Secondary School who is in a critical condition after he was stabbed several times by fellow pupils when a fight among gangs broke out at the school on Wednesday...
School stabbing: No arrest yet as pupil remains critical
Gangs formed at initiation schools blamed for rising learner violence
“I nearly lost my son. The doctors said he could have died if he was not provided medical assistance on time.”
These are the words of a mother of a grade 11 pupil at TM Letlhake Secondary School who is in a critical condition after he was stabbed several times by fellow pupils when a fight among gangs broke out at the school on Wednesday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos