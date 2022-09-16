×

South Africa

School stabbing: No arrest yet as pupil remains critical

Gangs formed at initiation schools blamed for rising learner violence

16 September 2022 - 07:15

“I nearly lost my son. The doctors said he could have died if he was not provided medical assistance on time.”

These are the words of a mother of a grade 11 pupil at TM Letlhake Secondary School who is in a critical condition after he was stabbed several times by fellow pupils when a fight among gangs broke out at the school on Wednesday...

