Teen appears in court for murder of pupil (17) outside a nightclub
An 18-year-old teen is facing a charge of murder after allegedly stabbing to death 17-year-old Hlompho Mbetse in Sandton on Saturday night.
Dante Kade Liang appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Monday after being arrested on Saturday night.
Mbetse who was a pupil at King Edward VII School was stabbed to death outside the Madison Avenue nightclub on Wessel Road in Rivonia, Johannesburg. A fight had broken out between a group of teenagers.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the teenager will appear in court next week Monday for a formal bail application.
“The charge stems from an incident wherein a 17-year-old teenager was allegedly stabbed to death after a fight broke out outside a nightclub in Sandton on Saturday,” she said.
A mother of a pupil who was at the club with Mbetse said parents are outraged that their children are in danger of dying on the streets. She asked to be anonymous to protect her child.
It is with great sadness that King Edward VII School learned this morning of the tragic passing of our brother Hlompho...Posted by King Edward VII School on Sunday, February 6, 2022
“As parents we are angry. Our 17-year-old kids should not be dying like this. We are distraught,” she said.
She said Mbetse was a popular boy who had a lot of friends.
“This is a very sad day for us. My boys are going through a lot especially because one of them was there as well,” she said.
She said according to her son the fight was started by bullies who had been after Mbetse for a while.
“Right now a woman has lost her only child,” she said.
According to ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell, paramedics arrived on the scene with another private medical service at 10.45pm to find Mbetse lying on the street with a stab wound to his chest.
