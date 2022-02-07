Teen appears in court for murder of pupil (17) outside a nightclub

An 18-year-old teen is facing a charge of murder after allegedly stabbing to death 17-year-old Hlompho Mbetse in Sandton on Saturday night.

Dante Kade Liang appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Monday after being arrested on Saturday night.

Mbetse who was a pupil at King Edward VII School was stabbed to death outside the Madison Avenue nightclub on Wessel Road in Rivonia, Johannesburg. A fight had broken out between a group of teenagers.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the teenager will appear in court next week Monday for a formal bail application.

“The charge stems from an incident wherein a 17-year-old teenager was allegedly stabbed to death after a fight broke out outside a nightclub in Sandton on Saturday,” she said.

A mother of a pupil who was at the club with Mbetse said parents are outraged that their children are in danger of dying on the streets. She asked to be anonymous to protect her child.