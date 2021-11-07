Teens to appear in court after pupil’s fatal stabbing
Shock at spate of killings at schools
Two teens aged 11 and 13 will appear in the Hertzogville magistrate’s court in the Free State on Monday after the murder of a 13-year-old boy.
According to police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng, a fight broke out on Friday over a soccer game that involved money...
