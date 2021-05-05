Male educator faces attempted murder charge

Teacher's screams fall on deaf ears as she is stabbed in a school hall

The pupils at Tshefoge Primary School at Vaalboschloot, North West, were preparing for classes on Monday when teacher Leah Phele came running and screaming for help as she was being chased by a teacher from another school.



He allegedly stabbed her several times in full view of the learners. The 64-year-old suspect, a teacher from Tolamo Primary School at Letlhakaneng village near Brits, left Phele, 47, lying in a pool of blood in front of her pupils. She is currently fighting for her life in hospital...